The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a $3.6 million rebuke to electrics

Yes, this variant looks pretty much like the regular Chiron—if you can call anything from Bugatti regular—with the same wide arch that stretches from the roof to the foot-sills and the same 8.0-liter W-16 1,500-horsepower engine under the hood. The one I drove did carry a classy new carbon-fiber-and-dark gray livery that adds tens of thousands of dollars to the multimillion base price. But the Chiron Pur Sport presents more significant changes as well, which came as welcome surprises the day I drove it around Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Mulholland Drive to the Pacific Crest Highway and back.

