The Car Shortage Is Finally Easing. The UAW Strike Could Change That.

Prices for new and used vehicles will likely climb if the work stoppage takes time to resolve.

It’s a confusing time to buy a car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After three years of surging prices, limited choices and long waits, the new and used markets were starting to stabilize. Now, a United Auto Workers strike of General Motors, Ford Motor and Jeep-maker Stellantis is poised to worsen the already tight supply of popular models, dealers and industry analysts say.

How a strike affects buyers and owners will largely depend on how long it plays out. For consumers, a prolonged work stoppage could mean fewer options for new and used cars, higher prices and long waits for repairs that depend on specialty parts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Now that we finally have inventory, we’re restructuring again," says Scott Kunes, who helps oversee 30 auto dealerships across the Midwest as chief operating officer of Kunes Auto & RV Group.

Manufacturers typically don’t raise their suggested retail prices during strikes like this, no matter how low supply dips. But it won’t seem like that to consumers. Dealers will have fewer incentives available and could charge above sticker on high-demand models, they say.

“We can’t afford to have the same deals on products we don’t have a lot of in stock," Kunes says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The possible downsides don’t end there, dealers say. Some dealerships will be less likely to work with out-of-state counterparts to get customers exactly what they’re looking for. Popular used car models could shoot up in price. And repairs may take longer, if shops can get necessary manufacturer-supplied parts at all.

Where things stand

All three Detroit carmakers struggled with supply-chain issues early in the pandemic, which significantly affected the supply and price of new vehicles. Demand for used vehicles surged in tandem, leading inventories to dwindle nationwide. Over the past several months, the crunch has mostly abated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Detroit car companies have been building inventory and have enough to last for nearly two months or more based on the current selling pace, according to industry data, if their plants are temporarily shut down by a work stoppage.

At the end of August, Stellantis—whose brands also include Ram, Chrysler and Dodge—had 74 days’ worth of unsold inventory, a measure of how much stock is available if the company’s plants were immediately shut down, according to data from Motor Intelligence, an industry-research firm.

Ford had 64 days of unsold stock, and GM had 50 days. The industry’s average was 38 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If it’s a short strike, then I think these automakers are in a position, in terms of inventory, to weather it," says Jessica Caldwell, head of insights for Edmunds, a car-shopping resource.

A longer strike

A protracted strike is different. It would likely put pressure on new car prices that surged 34% during the pandemic and reached a record high of about $51,800 in August, according to AI-assisted automotive shopping app CoPilot. The average used car was $31,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 40-day strike at GM in 2019 could give consumers some indication of what to expect.

Between September and December 2019, GM’s dealer inventory dropped 14%, according to car-shopping platform Cars.com, while October sales dropped 14% year-over-year. That same month, all other automakers in the industry saw sales increase 1%.

Alternatives to Detroit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buyers thinking they can just switch to a foreign brand if they can’t find a domestic one are likely to be out of luck.

A significant chunk of consumers shopping on Edmunds’s website in August for models from Ford, GM-owned Chevrolet and Jeep also looked at vehicles from Toyota and Honda, according to the firm’s data.

But those brands and others have been unable to boost their new vehicle supplies the same way Detroit’s car companies have, Caldwell says, possibly leaving consumers in a pinch if they’re looking for a new car fast. Toyota and Honda had 24 and 25 days of unsold inventory at the end of August, respectively, according to Motor Intelligence’s data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mike Heikkinen, a 42-year-old engineer in Clermont, Fla., had hoped to sign the paperwork on a new Kia K5 this week before the UAW contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. He says he plans to complete the purchase Friday. Even though Kia isn’t one of the affected brands, consumers looking to avoid the Detroit automakers could drive up demand—and cost.

“I don’t know if prices will actually take a jump over the weekend, but I don’t want to spend more than I have to," Heikkinen says.

Even with a strike, there are deals if you know where to look and are willing to look past the most popular sellers. If a vehicle sits on a lot for more than 90 days, Kunes dealerships start to slash prices and offer discounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Less-sought-after models, such as the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica minivan, fit the bill, according to CoPilot’s compilation of data from every major U.S. new and used dealer.

Electric cars could also be more of a bargain than their gas-powered counterparts, especially with gas prices jumping in August, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

EV inventory is at 78 days on average, according to CoPilot. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is at 111 days, the Nissan Leaf is at 112 days and the Nissan Ariya is at 122 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Federal and local rebates can help drive the price of new EVs down farther.

Repair issues

Parts factories temporarily laid off workers during the GM strike in 2019, making certain repairs tricky. Mechanics are bracing for the same this time around. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colonial Cadillac in Woburn, Mass., ordered a three-month supply of all of their fastest-selling parts.

“We don’t want to order too much where we’ll get stuck with inventory and not be able to sell it in a timely manner even if the strike doesn’t happen," says service manager Peter Vincent. “But we’re all nervous it’s going to happen and what it could mean for the immediate future of the industry."

Write to Rachel Wolfe at rachel.wolfe@wsj.com and Ryan Felton at ryan.felton@wsj.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}