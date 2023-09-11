The Car Show Will Go On

Car shows can only really rely on their home team to show up these days, let alone create a buzz with new models. Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz attended IAA in force, taking over the squares of central Munich and showcasing their flagship projects. But most American and Japanese car brands, and even some other European ones, stayed away. Only Chinese vehicles were there in greater force: The likes of BYD are new to the European market and need to make a splash.