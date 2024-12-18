The China shock behind the Honda-Nissan merger talks
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Dec 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Summary
- The merger talks between Honda and Nissan are the latest example of companies trying to respond to the competitive threat from China.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BEIJING—The rise of Chinese carmakers is reconfiguring the global auto industry, with merger talks between Honda and Nissan the latest example of companies trying to respond to the competitive threat.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less