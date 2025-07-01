The Cybertruck’s future is brighter than you think
Tesla’s EV pickup truck has had its share of issues. Don’t write it off yet, Ben Z. Rose writes in a guest commentary.
While running errands in suburban Boston recently, I spotted two Cybertrucks within the space of just a few minutes. The first was painted white, emblazoned with American flags. The other was the now-familiar matte-finished, stainless steel model, which I have begun to see on a regular basis. It occurred to me then what I see now in the data: Rumors of the Cybertruck’s demise may be premature.