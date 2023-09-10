Auto News
The endangered seven on India’s EV road
Sumant Banerji 10 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:45 PM IST
SummaryThe firms say their vehicles are now compliant with the phased manufacturing norms and the government should allow them subsidies. They are hoping for a ’reasonably negotiated arbitration’.
New Delhi: Inside India’s fledgling electric two-wheeler growth story is an ongoing battle for survival—for seven companies. These aren’t firms operating on the sidelines. They are well-recognized and, for a few years, rode the growth wave in electric vehicles (EVs).
