The endangered seven on India’s EV road

The companies contest the government’s claims but are running out of options. Without the subsidies, they have been forced to increase the prices of their products and cannot compete with subsidized rivals. This has impacted their sales. Since the start of the year, monthly sales of the seven companies have more than halved as of August. Hero Electric sold 10,479 two-wheelers in August 2022. This August, it could only sell 783 units. From a dominant market share of over 20% in August last year, the auto maker’s share was a minuscule 1% this August.