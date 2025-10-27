The engineer who drives a propeller-powered car

People see it and think it is a joke, or they cannot believe that the propeller is the only means of propulsion, or they think it is meant to be a flying car. It was designed to be a functional vehicle, and it is a wonderful window into what life was like when it was made. Think of a place like Kansas in the 1930s. It was flat, it had few stop signs, probably no red lights and very little traffic. You could get the Helicron up to 40 mph and off you would go. It runs on normal gas, and it works simply.