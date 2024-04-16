The EV battery of your dreams is coming
Quiet developments signal that over the next five years we will see technological leaps.
In the next five years, significant upgrades to the batteries in electric vehicles should finally hit the market. In the works for decades, these changes are likely to mean that by 2030, gas vehicles will cost more than their electric equivalents; some EVs will charge as quickly as filling up at a gas station; and super long-range EVs will make the phrase “range anxiety" seem quaint.