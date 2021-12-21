The Fern Hotels & Resorts has tied up with Magenta to install electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across all its properties in the country. Three of the company’s hotels in Lonavala, Karad and Bengaluru have already installed the EVCS. The Fern Hotels & Resorts is amongst the fastest-growing hotel brands in India. Magenta shall install, operate and manage DC fast chargers at over 84 Fern Hotels & resorts, spread across 69 locations in India.

These charging solutions are mobile application enabled (OCCP based) and come with customer-friendly features. These chargers can be located by EV users using the ChargeGrid application. ChargeGrid app assists in finding a charger to completion of charging session with online payment.

Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resort said, “Offering EV charging facility to our customers fits well with the Fern’s commitment to promote environment friendly options at the facilities for various customer segments. We are proud to partner with Magenta to install, operate and maintain DC fast chargers at all the Fern properties. By providing EV charging solutions, The Fern will be future-ready and will be able to attract multiple EV vehicle users at their properties"

Maxson Lewis, the MD of Magenta said, “We are delighted to partner with an environment sensitive hotel company like The Fern Hotels & Resorts. We will be providing all the necessary infrastructural support. EV charging facility for customers is becoming a huge value addition for hotels on highways and cities. The customers utilizing EV charging solutions will also lead to more sales for hotels through the Food & Beverages category during their stay. Magenta is looking forward to have a long-term fruitful association with The Fern."

