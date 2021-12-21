The Fern Hotels & Resorts partners Magenta to install EV charging stations across 84 properties

Maxson Lewis, the MD of Magenta said, “We are delighted to partner with an environment sensitive hotel company like The Fern Hotels & Resorts. We will be providing all the necessary infrastructural support. EV charging facility for customers is becoming a huge value addition for hotels on highways and cities. The customers utilizing EV charging solutions will also lead to more sales for hotels through the Food & Beverages category during their stay. Magenta is looking forward to have a long-term fruitful association with The Fern."