Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / The Ferrari that time forgot: Vintage 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ could fetch up to 1.92 crore – Here’s why

The Ferrari that time forgot: Vintage 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ could fetch up to ₹1.92 crore – Here’s why

Livemint

H&H Auctions will auction a rare Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ next month, expected to sell for £150,000 to £170,000. This ultra-low mileage model has under 6,000 miles and has been in the same family since 1977, featuring bespoke modifications inspired by racing models.

H&H Auctions is set to offer Ferrari collectors a rare chance to own an ultra-low mileage Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ at an upcoming sale next month.

H&H Auctions is set to offer Ferrari collectors a rare chance to own an ultra-low mileage Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ at an upcoming sale next month. The iconic model, originally commissioned in 1977, is expected to fetch between £150,000 and £170,000 when it goes under the hammer on 9 April at the Imperial War Museum, Cambridgeshire.

One of just 101 UK-supplied, right-hand drive examples, this particular 512 BB has covered fewer than 6,000 miles in its 48-year lifespan. Astonishingly, it has remained in the same family since new, having been first owned by Alan Morello Esq., heir to a successful family business.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Ferrari 812

₹ 5.2 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

McLaren 720S

₹ 4.65 - 5.04 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

McLaren 750S

₹ 5.91 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Inspired by the factory-sanctioned Ferrari 512 BB Competizione models that raced at Le Mans, the vehicle was returned to Maranello Concessionaires for bespoke modifications.

Morello took delivery of the car on 1 August 1977 after it was supplied through Maranello Concessionaires. Ever since, the vehicle has been carefully maintained by Vince Mezzullo, a former Maranello Concessionaires employee who originally inspected it before delivery.

Boasting a striking Rosso Chiaro exterior with black leather upholstery and red carpeting, this Ferrari underwent significant enhancements under Mr Morello’s ownership. Inspired by the factory-sanctioned Ferrari 512 BB Competizione models that raced at Le Mans, the vehicle was returned to Maranello Concessionaires for bespoke modifications. These included widened aluminium bodywork to accommodate larger 9J front and 11J rear alloys, repositioned sidelights within the front grille, and deeper NACA ducts along the flanks. A Competizione-style rear wing and transparent carburettor covers were also added, offering a view of the reworked quad Webers.

Mechanically, the car features re-jetted carburettors to compensate for the removal of air filters and a special twin-pipe sports exhaust. Inside, it remains true to its racing pedigree, with Britax multi-point harnesses and a rotated rev counter for optimum visibility at high speeds. Notably, Morello never installed a stereo, preferring the symphony of the 12-cylinder engine behind him.

Now being offered for sale by Morello’s wife, this cherished 512 BB remains a truly unique example, boasting a blend of history, craftsmanship and low mileage.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.