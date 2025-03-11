H&H Auctions will auction a rare Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ next month, expected to sell for £150,000 to £170,000. This ultra-low mileage model has under 6,000 miles and has been in the same family since 1977, featuring bespoke modifications inspired by racing models.

H&H Auctions is set to offer Ferrari collectors a rare chance to own an ultra-low mileage Ferrari 512 BB 'Wide Body' at an upcoming sale next month. The iconic model, originally commissioned in 1977, is expected to fetch between £150,000 and £170,000 when it goes under the hammer on 9 April at the Imperial War Museum, Cambridgeshire.

Morello took delivery of the car on 1 August 1977 after it was supplied through Maranello Concessionaires. Ever since, the vehicle has been carefully maintained by Vince Mezzullo, a former Maranello Concessionaires employee who originally inspected it before delivery.

Boasting a striking Rosso Chiaro exterior with black leather upholstery and red carpeting, this Ferrari underwent significant enhancements under Mr Morello’s ownership. Inspired by the factory-sanctioned Ferrari 512 BB Competizione models that raced at Le Mans, the vehicle was returned to Maranello Concessionaires for bespoke modifications. These included widened aluminium bodywork to accommodate larger 9J front and 11J rear alloys, repositioned sidelights within the front grille, and deeper NACA ducts along the flanks. A Competizione-style rear wing and transparent carburettor covers were also added, offering a view of the reworked quad Webers.

Mechanically, the car features re-jetted carburettors to compensate for the removal of air filters and a special twin-pipe sports exhaust. Inside, it remains true to its racing pedigree, with Britax multi-point harnesses and a rotated rev counter for optimum visibility at high speeds. Notably, Morello never installed a stereo, preferring the symphony of the 12-cylinder engine behind him.