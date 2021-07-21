The gold rush in used cars

Other digital platforms may not offer an auction model but are still very user-centric. They are willing to ‘burn’ more cash to retain the buyer or the seller. While traditional dealerships keep a fat margin on a sale, startups are happy to undercut. They also have less real estate costs, the benefit of which is passed on to the customers. That’s why Mishra and many others like him get hooked. In their bid to organize a large unorganized market, they are filling a void left untapped by the major automakers—except for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, there are few organized players. A used vehicle purchase in India has always been a hyper local activity, dominated by local dealers in the markets of urban India. The information asymmetry inherent in these markets meant it was always a bit of a gamble. “Usually, customers go to a local dealer or a classified platform. However, this is not supposed to be a hyper local business since the person who wants to buy a vehicle could be living in another city," said Vikram Chopra, chief executive and co-founder of Cars24. “We are trying to create value by making it more like e-commerce compared to a hyper local business. Cars24 is not necessarily selling a car in the same locality," he added. Online platforms also offer choice, he said further. No offline dealer can have more than 200-300 cars in one place but online, that number could be in thousands.