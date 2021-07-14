Personal cars have been a luxury for up until around a few decades ago but looking back at the costs now, many might be surprised at the price tags that cars were launched with.

Business tycoon and Mahindra& Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra shared a post reminiscing the car prices of the 'good old days'. In a tweet, Mahindra shared an old advertisement of a Fiat 1100 that was set at a price of ₹9,750 (ex-factory exclusive all taxes).

Considering the impact of inflation, even the amount of ₹9,750 was no joke in the 1950s, when the Fiat 1100 was popular.

Ah the good old days… pic.twitter.com/SNH3Cwirki — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

The Fiat 1100 was a family car that was introduced in the 1950s and was sold till the late 1960s. The car came with monocoque construction and came with creature comforts that were relatively rare in those decades. The features included a heater in the car and even a radio.

The car came with a 1089cc 4-cylinder engine that was capable of producing 36bhp. While it will be wrong to compare the vehicle with modern-day cars, the lightweight of the automobile allowed it to be known as an enthusiast's choice.

The entry of the car in India gradually led to Fiat earning a name for itself in the automobile industry. The popularity grew to level where the name Fiat became synonymous with 'cars'.

