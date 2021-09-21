The Indian car market blueprint that derailed Ford’s drive

General Motors, the world’s fifth-largest manufacturer by revenues, exited India last year. Now, it’s Ford, the fourth largest. In its 2010 annual report, parent Ford Motor had said: “Ford has big plans for India, China and the region...The growth potential in this part of the world in the next 10 years is astounding. China will remain the largest car market in the world for the foreseeable future and we estimate India will be the third largest market in the world in the next 10 years."

