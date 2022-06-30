Do we need a homegrown crash-test for vehicles?

India’s Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) mandate a safety and performance assessment, including a basic conformity crash test by agencies like the ARAI and ICAT when vehicles go in for type approvals. However, this does not involve a crash test rating. Many international automakers have been found to sell products in India which score much lower on safety and structural performance parameters in crash tests when compared to the same cars that are exported to global markets. This is done to reduce costs in the price-sensitive Indian market. However, safety is moving up the list of key purchase criteria in India as well.