The long frustrating wait for a car

India imports electronic and semiconductor components, from countries like China, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea. The semiconductor industry has its own cycle and chipmakers haven’t been able to ramp up production fast enough to keep pace with demand since the chip industry has long lead times of 12-18 months to get any greenfield facility going, a Crisil research report recently pointed out. The situation deteriorated after Malaysia, a key sourcing hub in the global semiconductor supply chain, reimposed lockdowns early this year to battle the virus—many factories had to shut down twice since June because of covid-19 outbreaks. Chip hoarding by Chinese companies, natural disasters affecting major chip factories, and logjams at ports have further affected supplies, the Crisil report stated. The chip drought is now expected to continue well into the first quarter of the next fiscal.

