The man from Rivian who wants to change how we buy cars

The fight has added urgency for Rivian, an upstart maker of electric trucks and SUVs that is under pressure to show that it can increase production and get more of its vehicles to its customers. Founded in 2009 by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, the company made a big splash last year when it went public; some investors labeled it the Tesla of trucks. This year, however, it struggled with setbacks on the factory floor while burning through cash. In the first half of this year, it delivered about 5,700 vehicles to customers, well below its initial targets. It expects operating losses to be $5.45 billion for all of 2022.