The MG M9 EV limousine launches soon. Here are 5 things you should know about it

The MG M9 EV, an all-electric luxury limousine from JSW MG Motor, is poised to redefine premium people movers in India. First showcased at Auto Expo 2025, the M9 EV marks MG’s entry into the electric three-row luxury van segment and will be the brand’s fifth EV for the country. (Also check out: Upcoming cars in India) Bookings are already underway for an amount of ₹51,000, with pricing expected to fall between ₹65–70 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a breakdown of five standout features of this upcoming flagship.

Design and dimensions At 5,270 mm in length and 3,200 mm in wheelbase, the M9 outclasses competitors like the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire in size. Its sleek, modern styling includes a closed-off trapezoidal grille, connected LED DRLs, and electric sliding doors. At the rear, the connected LED taillamps and electric tailgate add to its premium appeal. The M9 EV rides on 19-inch self-healing Continental ContiSeal tyres, reinforcing its luxury credentials.

Interior MG is launching the M9 EV in India only in its top-spec Presidential Limo variant, which offers a rich natural leather and suede interior finished in cognac brown. Notable comforts in the limousine include electrically adjustable 16-way adjustable seats in the second row with heating, cooling, and massage functions. The seats offer great levels of comfort and multiple cubby holes for storage. This seat's occupants also get individual entertainment screens, a three-zone climate control system and a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof for an airy and upscale cabin feel. The second-row seats feel well put together and offer a good amount of support. The extendable leg rests also add to the overall comfort quotient. (Also read: MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Which premium MPV would you like to be chauffeured in)

Powertrain The MG M9 EV is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor delivering 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It boasts an impressive claimed range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The M9 EV can charge fully in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW AC charger. Additionally, DC fast charging support enables a 30–80 per cent top-up in just 30 minutes, making it practical for both city and inter-city commutes.

Features and technology The front cabin features a minimalist, premium layout with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. A floating centre console houses essentials like a wireless charger, cupholders, and storage space, while touch capacitive controls manage HVAC settings. Both front seats come with 4-way lumbar support and ventilation, underscoring the MPV’s chauffeur-driven comfort ethos.