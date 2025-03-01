BMW India very recently introduced its new BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India starting at ₹62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 3 Series LWB, also known as the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, will be produced locally at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The German car maker will be initially only offering the petrol variant, the BMW 330Li M Sport and the diesel engine option for the limousine will follow production shortly after. Listed below is what the newly launched car has in store for its buyers:
BMW 3 Series LWB: Exterior
The new BMW 3 Series LWB showcases an upgraded design featuring a refreshed kidney grille and twin circular LED headlights including Adaptive LED Headlights with projector lamps for improved visibility. Measuring 4,819 mm in length with a segment-leading wheelbase of 2,961 mm, it provides the most spacious second-row seating in its category.
The 3 Series LWB is available in four metallic paint options—Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black, and Arctic Race Blue—complemented by Leather Vernasca Cognac upholstery. Exterior design elements like Aluminium Satinated trims and a high-gloss black rear diffuser enhance its luxurious appearance.
BMW 3 Series LWB: Interior
Inside, the BMW 3 Series LWB is equipped with a BMW Curved Display, facilitating a seamless touchscreen interface. The interior blends comfort and sportiness, featuring a flat-bottomed M Leather Steering Wheel, electrically adjustable Comfort Seats with extendable thigh support, and a large panoramic sunroof. Additional enhancements include six dimmable ambient lighting options, three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters and interior trim strips in Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish.
BMW 3 Series LWB: Technology and safety
The BMW 3 Series LWB comes loaded with advanced technology features, including BMW iDrive with Operating System 8.5, allowing interaction through touch, gesture, or voice commands. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant adapts to driver habits for proactive assistance. The BMW Digital Key Plus enables keyless entry and start using a smartphone, while Park Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera offers a remote 3D view of the vehicle via the My BMW App.
Additionally, the BMW Driving Assistant includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Warning, and Collision Alerts for enhanced safety. Advanced safety features such as six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold are also included.
BMW 3 Series LWB: Powertrain
Under the hood, the BMW 330Li M Sport boasts a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that delivers 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque between 1,550 rpm and 4,400 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds, aided by an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission for rapid gear shifts. Drivers can choose between ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport modes using the Driving Experience Control switch, while Launch Control ensures maximum acceleration with optimized traction.
BMW 3 Series LWB: Warranty and service packages
BMW has also rolled out Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus packages aimed at reducing ownership costs, covering Condition-Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work, with plans beginning from 3 years or 40,000 km, extendable up to 10 years or 200,000 km. Customers can also select extended warranty options for up to 10 years.