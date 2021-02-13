The new electric vehicles now hitting the road

The new electric vehicles now hitting the road8 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Auto giants and startups alike hope to spark a boom
For car companies with big electric ambitions, 2021 is going to be a make or break year.
More than a dozen new electric-vehicle models are set to arrive in U.S. showrooms this year as Silicon Valley-inspired startups and established auto makers like General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG show drivers the results of billions in spending on the technology.
