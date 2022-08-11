OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / The place with the most lithium is blowing the electric-car revolution

The place with the most lithium is blowing the electric-car revolution

At a time of exploding demand that has sent lithium prices up 750% since the start of 2021, industry analysts worry that South America could become a major bottleneck for growth in electric vehicles (Photo: Reuters)Premium
At a time of exploding demand that has sent lithium prices up 750% since the start of 2021, industry analysts worry that South America could become a major bottleneck for growth in electric vehicles (Photo: Reuters)
 wsj 9 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 05:26 PM IST Ryan Dube, The Wall Street Journal

A California-sized piece of South America is stifling production of the metal at a time when battery makers desperately need it

SALAR DE ATACAMA (CHILE) : Hailed as the Saudi Arabia of lithium, this California-sized chunk of terrain accounts for some 55% of the world’s known deposits of the metal, a key component in electric-vehicle batteries.

Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout