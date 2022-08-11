The place with the most lithium is blowing the electric-car revolution

The place with the most lithium is blowing the electric-car revolution9 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 05:26 PM IST
A California-sized piece of South America is stifling production of the metal at a time when battery makers desperately need it
SALAR DE ATACAMA (CHILE) : Hailed as the Saudi Arabia of lithium, this California-sized chunk of terrain accounts for some 55% of the world’s known deposits of the metal, a key component in electric-vehicle batteries.