The Porsche He Wanted Wasn't Sold in US So He Built One.
Eric Pasia, 42, a Phoenix-based management consultant and founder of Last Era, a clothing brand inspired by motorsports, on his 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS tribute, as told to A.J. Baime.
When I was young, my mother said to me, “Hey, did you know your birthday is the same as Mario Andretti’s?" I did not know who that was, so I went to find out. I soon became fascinated with him and with motorsports. All my childhood, I followed racing and the Andretti family, and I got really into cars and modifying cars. In high school and college, I started buying Japanese cars that I could afford and modifying them.
