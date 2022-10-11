The promise and perils of flex fuel vehicles

For mass adoption, adequate supply of different types of ethanol blends is needed across the country. This would have to be in addition to the existing network as current vehicles on the road would have to be supplied with fuel that has only 10% ethanol blending. This means significant investment in infra by oil firms. At the same time, constant supply of ethanol would have to be ensured. Since this largely comes from sugarcane in India, which is a water-guzzling crop, any drought could have an impact on blending rates.