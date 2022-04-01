The safe way forward for an electric vehicle ecosystem

There are checks and balances which are still possible to be made on the existing batteries in the field. Any one of the million cells in battery packs can malfunction and catch fire. So, one of the focus areas should be to see to it that even if there is a fire, we should minimize damage and see to it that is not explosive. We are working with a Canadian startup to develop a thermal sensor alarm which can be affixed on any battery. This device can be installed on existing batteries also. We should work back from the batteries in the field, then into battery designs and sourcing. Customer education on how to handle the electric vehicle’s battery is another important aspect that should be taken on priority.

