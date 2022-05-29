The multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are becoming crowd favourite with the ample space they have to offer for a family. Among MPVs, the majority are three-row cars that provide sufficient space for family outing as well as offering the adventure experience at the same time. India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, has become aggressive in this segment with back to back launches followed by Mahindra and Kia.

People in India are looking for MPV options under ₹10 lakh that suffices their traveling and family needs without bothering too much on the budget. Here are some of the three-row MPVs launched under ₹10 lakh that might fit your requirements:

Kia Carens

According to the latest price list, Kia Carens starting variant costs R 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row car comes in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options. Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters, along with a host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system. Ertiga’s K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. The price of the new Ertiga is starting at ₹8.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXi variant.

Mahindra Bolero

The favourite SUV among the rural areas, Bolero offers three-row seating with a price tag of ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Bolero is known for its off road performance on the rugged terrains. . Bolero initial variant comes with an engine putting out 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 210 Nm @ 1600 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

Bolero Neo

This is another MPV with three-row seating facility. The Neo starts around ₹9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel engine car can generate 100 bhp power and comes in manual transmission.

Renault Triber

Renault limited edition multipurpose vehicle Triber prices start at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The limited edition of Triber adds two new dual tone colours to its collection. Coupled with a statement black roof, there is a luxurious Moonlight Silver or a Cedar Brown.

The limited edition Triber is also powered by a 1-liter petrol engine and it will be available in both manual and Easy-R automated manual transmissions.