The three-row MPVs you can buy under 10 lakh in India to fit in your family

The multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are becoming crowd favourite with the ample space they have to offer for a family. Among MPVs, the majority are three-row cars that provide sufficient space for family outing as well as offering the adventure experience at the same time. India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, has become aggressive in this segment with back to back launches followed by Mahindra and Kia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}