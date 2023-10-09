The UAW Has the Wrong Target for ‘Corporate Greed’
The union’s auto workers do far better financially than the academic proletariat it represents.
The union’s auto workers do far better financially than the academic proletariat it represents.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says his union’s strike is about the working class fighting “corporate greed" and elites. President Biden seems to agree. Yet this facile narrative is betrayed by the UAW’s fast-growing membership at elite public and nonprofit universities where academic workers are bargaining for “living wages."
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says his union’s strike is about the working class fighting “corporate greed" and elites. President Biden seems to agree. Yet this facile narrative is betrayed by the UAW’s fast-growing membership at elite public and nonprofit universities where academic workers are bargaining for “living wages."
California’s public universities now employ about 58,000 UAW members—more than any of Detroit’s Big Three auto makers. In 2021 the union boasted about 100,000 academic members nationwide. It may soon have more members on college campuses than in car manufacturing.
California’s public universities now employ about 58,000 UAW members—more than any of Detroit’s Big Three auto makers. In 2021 the union boasted about 100,000 academic members nationwide. It may soon have more members on college campuses than in car manufacturing.
While the UAW has struggled to organize employees of foreign auto makers and Tesla, it is recruiting new members in graduate-student employees, who earn far less than those in the auto industry. Greedy universities exploit graduate students for cheap labor, leaving many unable to find gainful employment after finishing their degrees.
On Sept. 21, more than 3,000 Northeastern University grad students voted to join the UAW. Five days later, graduate and postdoctoral students at the California Institute of Technology announced they had collected enough UAW authorization cards to unionize. On Sept. 29, the union won an election to represent more than 1,000 graduate student workers at the University of Maine.
Graduate student workers at Harvard, New York University and Columbia have also joined the UAW. This growing academic proletariat is demanding higher pay for teaching undergraduates, grading coursework and conducting research for tenured professors who earn multiples more and work less.
A six-week strike last fall by UC graduate workers ended shortly before Christmas when the university agreed to increase pay and benefits. Under the new labor deal, teaching assistants at the University of California, Berkeley earn $31,275 for two semesters of work, up from $23,246. Graduate-student researchers make $32,495 annually, a $10,490 increase.
Auto workers are paid considerably more. About 80% of Ford UAW-represented hourly employees earn at least $32 an hour—or $66,787 annually—not counting overtime and benefits. Ford has offered to increase wages 20% over four years and provide annual cost-of-living adjustments, which could lift average pay to more than $80,000 a year.
General Motors says that about 85% of its UAW employees would earn a base wage of roughly $82,000 a year under its proposal and more than $150,000 with overtime and benefits. Unlike their academic counterparts, most UAW auto workers don’t owe tens of thousands of dollars in student debt.
The UAW complains that temporary workers at Detroit auto makers earn “poverty wages"—typically around $16 to $20 an hour—but that’s about as much as teaching assistants earn. But living costs in university cities like Berkeley, Calif., and Boston are higher than in such auto-factory towns as Flint, Mich.
While workers at foreign auto makers earn less than those at the Big Three—about $25 an hour on average—they too make more than academic employees.
Universities might argue that graduate students will eventually earn more after they’ve completed their advanced degrees. This may be true for those in the hard sciences who go on to work in industry, but it isn’t for students in humanities ($53,000) or social sciences ($64,000) who get jobs in academia.
A surfeit of doctorates has depressed their pay. Most cobble together adjunct positions at different colleges that don’t provide benefits or job protection. Non-tenure-track jobs account for more than 70% of college teaching positions. By contrast, temporary workers make up about only 3% to 12% of Detroit auto makers’ workforces.
The mismatch between the supply of Ph.D.s and demand for their labor is partially because research universities rely on graduate-student employees to teach classes. As the American Association of University Professors explains, grad students “operate as a source of cheap labor for the academy, teaching section after section of introductory or developmental courses."
But when they finish their doctoral degrees, they can’t find remunerative employment in academia. They could go to work in private industry, where jobs are more plentiful and pay more, but many don’t want to. It’s hard to feel too sorry for them, though it’s also hard to pity auto workers on the picket lines.
If auto workers are being exploited, it’s by union leaders whose costly demands could result in their jobs being destroyed or moved to southern states or Mexico. If that happens, the UAW will be fine as its academic-worker membership continues to grow. The union might even consider renaming itself the United Academic Workers.
Unlike auto makers, colleges face little risk of financial failure, since they can always raise tuition to reel in more money from federal student loans, which the government will later forgive on the backs of the working class. Both parties seem uninterested in tackling rising prices in higher education and the administrative bloat that’s driving them.
If Mr. Fain wants to fight economic injustice, he might try picketing the politicians in Washington.