The UAW Is Preparing for a Strike: Here Is What to Know

The 88-year-old union is negotiating new labor contracts with GM, Ford and Stellantis; a deadline is nearing to reach a deal.

Talks between the United Auto Workers union and the Detroit automakers are facing a looming deadline with the labor agreements at General Motors, Ford Motor and Jeep-maker Stellantis set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday.

If a deal hasn’t been reached, UAW President Shawn Fain has made clear he is ready to strike with plans to target specific U.S. factories, rather than a broader walkout at one or more companies.

The UAW represents about 146,000 hourly workers at the three companies' U.S. factories, and the negotiations come at a pivotal time for not only the auto industry but also the U.S. labor movement more broadly.

The Detroit car companies are coming off one of their most profitable periods in history, but also trying to tackle a tricky and costly transition to electric vehicles. The UAW is emerging from a yearslong corruption scandal with a newly elected leader who is adamant about taking a stand and reversing past concessions.

Here is what you need to know:

What does the UAW want?

The 88-year-old union has put forth what it describes as its most “ambitious" and “audacious" set of bargaining demands in history, including a double-digit wage increase.

Additionally, it wants to restore cost-of-living adjustments, re-establish medical benefits for retirees, create a program that would pay workers on layoff and end different wage classifications, a system described as “tiers." It is also seeking the right to strike over plant closures, a demand that follows the idling earlier this year of a Stellantis plant in Illinois, and a shorter, 32-hour workweek for full 40-hour pay.

Fain has repeatedly argued that the car companies are highly profitable and giving their own CEOs big pay increases, and it is now time for workers to share in that success.

The UAW has shown some willingness to bend on its demands with recent proposals asking for a mid-30% raise, rather than the 40% increase the union initially targeted. That pay bump would still be on par with what other unions have secured in recent contract negotiations for American Airline pilots and United Parcel Service workers.

What do the automakers want?

In short, they want to keep their labor costs in check.

The Detroit car companies have long argued their expenses are far higher than their nonunionized rivals, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

Right now, the all-in labor costs, including benefits, for GM, Ford and Stellantis are above $60 an hour, per worker, according to industry data.

By comparison, Tesla's hourly labor costs are an estimated $45 and the Asian car companies pay about $50 an hour.

While executives have proposed some raises, they are also seeking to provide more of the compensation in one-time bonuses and other items that don’t add directly to their fixed costs.

The automakers also are pushing for more flexibility to move workers around, including from plant-to-plant, as they shift away from building traditional gas-engine vehicles. Executives want to improve productivity, as well, and increase the use of temporary employees, who can backfill for leaves and help boost production at times of high demand.

Still, as of this week, the two sides remained far apart, particularly on pay. GM is offering a 10% pay increase over the life of the four-year contract, while Ford has proposed 9% and Stellantis put forth a 14.5% raise.

Will there be a strike?

The probability is high.

On Tuesday, Fain told UAW local leaders that if a walkout is called, it would target specific U.S. auto factories initially and then escalate the longer the union went without securing a new tentative contract.

Such strikes are narrower than more traditional work-stoppage that usually involve all members walking off the job at one company. But they can still deal a sizable economic blow, and have historically focused on engine and transmission plants, which make parts for a broader number of assembly factories.

A targeted 1988 strike at GM plants in Flint, Mich. led to a cascade of additional closures of other factories that depended on their parts. The 54-day action cost the automaker $2.2 billion.

The UAW has built up its strike fund, which pays members during a walkout, to $825 million, and has been riling up workers for such an action, even setting up practice picket lines in preparation. In 2019, the UAW staged a 40-day walkout at GM.

It is likely the two sides will bargain right up to the Thursday deadline, and if a strike is called, it could be at midnight or soon thereafter. Fain plans to hold a livestream Wednesday evening to further outline his plans.

How is this round of labor talks in Detroit different?

The auto industry's shift to EVs has accelerated in the past four years, creating new pressures and dynamics for the manufacturing workforce.

The car companies are building new battery plants that are largely not unionized, and as more shift to EVs, the need for engine and transmission factories will gradually fade. The UAW is looking to secure job security amid the transition.

“The industry’s going through the most important shift since the introduction of the moving assembly line in 1913," said Harley Shaiken, a professor at University of California, Berkeley who specializes in labor and the global economy. “We are in uncharted territory."

The union's new leadership is also a wild card. The president, a reform-minded candidate elected this spring, has struck a far more combative tone than past union bosses and thrown out the union's traditional playbook for talks. His bargaining team is mostly new, and he has signaled a willingness to strike not just one automaker but all three.

More broadly, high inflation and labor shortages are giving the UAW more leverage this time around. Many auto-factory workers also spent much of the pandemic working the assembly line, an experience that is renewing calls for more paid-time off and predictable work schedules.

How might a strike affect car buyers?

A strike would further deplete dealership stock levels, further frustrating buyers already grappling with high prices and slim pickings on dealership lots.

Throughout the pandemic, car companies were significantly short on cars, the result of parts shortages and other disruptions to their manufacturing lines. Only recently had they begun to start building inventories back.

A protracted work stoppage at one or all the automakers would put those efforts into reverse, and could also push new-vehicle prices higher again.Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge, is in a slightly better position than its crosstown rivals to weather a labor action as it had built up more stock this year.

At the end of August, it had 74 days of unsold inventory, a measure of how much stock is available if their plants were immediately shut down. By comparison, Ford had 64 days of supply, while GM, which had some plants down recently because of parts shortages, had 50 days of available vehicles.

A strike could also fall hard on parts suppliers, many of whom were financially strained by the production disruptions during the health crisis, and lead to shortages of some replacement parts needed for vehicle repairs.

Write to Ryan Felton at ryan.felton@wsj.com

