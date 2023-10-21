The ultra-affordable EVs that won’t Be coming to the US anytime soon
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST
SummaryA new generation of tiny one- and two-passenger electric cars is becoming available around the world. Americans aren’t interested.
Most days, Athena Frederick goes grocery shopping and picks up her grandson from school without ever getting into a car. The same is true of her teenage daughter, who takes herself to and from high school.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less