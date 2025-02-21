The wild economics behind Ferrari’s domination of the luxury car market
Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST
SummaryLimiting production is helping to make its sportscars coveted — and the company the most valuable auto maker in Europe
With a list price of $3.7 million, Ferrari’s new “hypercar" was revealed to the public in October with a twist: It wasn’t available for sale.
