The winners and losers of 2024 in Indian skies

Air India Express was the clear winner of India's domestic aviation market last year. As the regulator declared the granular data for 2024, it became clear that SpiceJet was the only laggard.

The growth of the domestic aviation sector could have been more than last year, had it not been for the supply chain constraints and the SpiceJet conundrum. As the regulator declared the granular data for 2024, it became clear that SpiceJet was the only laggard. Every other airline pushed ahead on a growth trajectory, but Air India Express raced ahead. On average, the domestic industry saw 5.4% growth in departures, 6.1% more passengers and 6.9% more capacity by Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) in 2024 than in 2023.

The Tata Group airlines has emerged as winners with Air India Express seeing a growth of over 20% in departures and capacity by ASK, while Air India ferried 16% more domestic passengers over the previous year. With the merger of AIX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India) into Air India Express and Vistara into Air India, the numbers for previous years reflect those of entities which have now merged to ensure parity in calculation. Akasa Air operated 12.4% more domestic departures in 2024, a significant increase in utilisation since the airline inducted very few aircraft in 2024. IndiGo operated only 8.1% more domestic departures in 2024. Considering IndiGo's size, the percentage looks muted but when looked at in absolute numbers, they are staggering. The airline, which saw a growth of 8.1% in departures, ended up operating 49,750 more domestic departures in 2024, compared to 2023. This is more than Akasa Air, which operated 44702 domestic departures in 2024.

Among the major carriers, SpiceJet was the only one that dragged its feet, operating 24.7% fewer departures in 2024--the best-ever year in the Indian aviation sector by passenger traffic.

SpiceJet, which entered 2024 struggling to meet ends, ended the year with some recapitalisation. This will help the airline start adding planes, while it has already paid pending dues, to employees and regulatory ones. Additionally, the airline has also settled some cases with lessors and in one case, converted debt to equity for a lessor. However, all of this was insufficient for the airline to even maintain its 2023 levels, which were already lower than pre-COVID times. In a year when it was struggling, the reduced capacity was a double whammy as the airline could not make the most of the best year.

How have the regionals done? India has often been seen as the graveyard for aviation, but more so for regional aviation. While major carriers have gone down, the smaller ones have never found their wings. Star Air, now the longest-serving private regional carrier in India, continued its growth run with a near double count of passengers over last year on the back of expansion with its E175 aircraft. Newcomer Fly91 overtook both Flybig and IndiaOne even before completing one year of operations. IndiaOne, which operates in Eastern India, also showcased over 25% growth in both departures and passengers carried. The only laggard was Flybig, which shrunk by leaps and bounds, with departures fewer than half of what they operated in 2023 and a passenger count of just a trickle. The airline operates only the Twin Otters, which have a capacity of 19 passengers, a far cry from the ATR 72-600 it operated in the past. Its routes are restricted to a handful in the eastern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Tail Note The end of 2024 has set a base benchmark for any growth in Indian aviation to be built upon. The merger of airlines within the Air India group to form two airlines, the beginning of the ungrounding of IndiGo aircraft, and the funding for SpiceJet and Akasa Air (in early 2025) mean that some airlines are capitalised. The focus now shifts on to growth in the market and how airlines can attract passengers. A large part of this will be driven by how Airbus and Boeing will be able to deliver the planes on time and how airports will cater to the new flights which airlines want to mount. In terms of growth, 2024 definitely belonged to the Tata group. Can it continue the momentum ?