The World’s Biggest Carmaker Made a Huge Bet on Tech. Things Went Wrong Fast.
River Davis , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 28 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST
SummaryToyota knew it needed new expertise. But creating a startup mentality to mesh with an 86-year-old giant didn’t work.
TOKYO—Toyota sells more cars each year than any other company, and it had similarly big dreams when it created its own in-house technology startup in 2021. It picked an American tech whiz to run it and envisioned building software for its cars that would become a standard for the whole industry.
