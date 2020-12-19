The worst luxury cars of 2020

But these are not appropriate descriptors for what should be an exciting and elegant sports car. Kevin Tynan, senior auto analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, agrees. “Even as great and as much as I like the F-Type, it’s like, ‘Which one is that again?’" he said by phone Thursday. “It almost seems like they didn’t even try to fix it. It’s still very nondescript. I’m not sure what target they’re trying to hit with that brand anymore."