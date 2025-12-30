These 7 SUVs will become more expensive in January 2026

If you are planning to buy an SUV in the new year, January 2026 may bring slightly higher price tags. Several carmakers have confirmed annual price revisions that will kick in from January 1. Manufacturers have cited rising input costs, logistics expenses and currency pressures as the reasons. While these hikes follow a year of significant GST-led price corrections, buyers should be prepared for modest increases across segments, from mass-market compact SUVs to luxury offerings.

Here’s a look at seven SUVs that are set to get more expensive at the start of 2026:

Advertisement

1. Honda Elevate Honda has confirmed that it will revise prices across its model range from January 2026, including the Elevate mid-size SUV. While the company has not yet revealed the exact quantum of the increase, it has attributed the decision to sustained cost pressures in manufacturing and sourcing. The Elevate, which has been one of Honda’s strongest sellers in recent months, is expected to see a marginal upward revision.

2. MG Hector MG Motor will implement a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its portfolio from January 1, 2026. The Hector, which continues to be MG’s most popular SUV, will be impacted by the revision. The company says rising input costs and broader macroeconomic factors are behind the move. The increase will apply across MG’s petrol, diesel and electric models.

Advertisement

3. Mercedes-Benz GLA Mercedes-Benz has announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its India line-up starting January 2026. The luxury carmaker points to higher logistics costs and an unfavourable euro-rupee exchange rate. As the brand’s entry-level SUV, the GLA will also see a revision, though Mercedes notes that prices remain well below pre-GST reform levels despite the hike.

4. BMW X1 BMW will roll out another round of price increases from January 1, 2026, after already raising prices in September 2025. The X1 compact luxury SUV will be affected, with BMW attributing the move to higher material costs and currency-related pressures. The revision will cover both locally assembled and imported models.

Advertisement

5. Nissan Magnite Nissan has confirmed a price hike of up to 3 per cent from January 2026. The Magnite, which received a substantial price cut earlier this year due to GST changes, is expected to see a partial rollback. Despite the increase, Nissan’s compact SUV is still likely to remain competitively priced within its segment.

6. Renault Kiger Renault will raise prices by up to 2 per cent across its range from January 1, 2026, including the Kiger compact SUV. The increase will vary by variant. Renault has also confirmed that it plans to expand its India portfolio next year with new SUVs, including the return of the Duster.

Advertisement

7. BYD Sealion 7 BYD has announced a price revision for the Sealion 7 electric SUV from January 2026. While the company has not disclosed the extent or reasons for the increase, it has confirmed that customers who book the SUV before December 31, 2025, will be protected from the hike.

The January 2026 price hikes are relatively modest and come after sharp reductions earlier in the year following GST reforms. Even after the upcoming revisions, most SUVs will continue to be priced below their earlier pre-GST levels. However, buyers sitting on the fence may want to consider booking before year-end to lock in current prices, especially for models with confirmed increases. As always, final prices will vary by variant and location, with updated ex-showroom figures expected to be announced closer to the new year.