These are the best selling SUVs in March 2023

Starting with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, it was the best-selling SUV in India for the month of March 2023, contributing to the overall growth of the country's automotive industry. With a total of 62,517 units sold, the Brezza outperformed its competitors and maintained its position as the top-selling SUV in the market. The Hyundai Creta came in second with sales of 42,081 units, while the Kia Seltos followed closely with 39,632 units sold. The strong sales of these SUVs indicate the continued popularity of this vehicle segment in India.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In March 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza made an impressive comeback by securing the first position in the list of top-selling SUVs in India. The Brezza's total sales of 16,227 units surpassed its sales figure of 12,439 units in March 2022, resulting in a significant year-on-year sales growth of 30 percent. This remarkable performance reaffirms the Brezza's popularity among car buyers in India.

Tata Nexon

Taking the second spot in the list of top-selling SUVs in March 2023 was the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV, with sales of 14,769 units, a slight increase from its sales figure of 14,315 units during the same month last year. Despite the marginal growth of 3 percent, the Nexon maintained a strong position in the highly competitive SUV segment. In the near future, Tata will introduce an updated version of the Nexon that features significant design changes, improved features, and a more powerful petrol engine, enhancing the SUV's appeal to potential customers.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai India achieved remarkable success with its Creta midsize SUV, selling 14,026 units in March 2023, which represents an impressive year-on-year growth of 33 percent. Compared to the same month last year when it sold 10,532 units, the Creta's sales figures for March 2023 highlight its increasing popularity among Indian car buyers. The Creta's outstanding performance is a testament to its well-rounded features and attractive design, making it a highly desirable choice for SUV enthusiasts in India.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch secured the fourth spot in the list of top-selling SUVs in March 2023, with a total of 10,894 units sold. This figure represents a slight increase from its sales performance in the same month last year, where it sold 10,526 units of the micro SUV. Looking ahead, Tata Motors is set to launch an electric version of the Punch, equipped with its advanced Ziptron electric powertrain. This move towards electrification aligns with the brand's commitment to sustainable mobility and could further boost the Punch's appeal among eco-conscious car buyers in India.