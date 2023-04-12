These are the best selling SUVs in March 2023

Starting with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, it was the best-selling SUV in India for the month of March 2023, contributing to the overall growth of the country's automotive industry. With a total of 62,517 units sold, the Brezza outperformed its competitors and maintained its position as the top-selling SUV in the market. The Hyundai Creta came in second with sales of 42,081 units, while the Kia Seltos followed closely with 39,632 units sold. The strong sales of these SUVs indicate the continued popularity of this vehicle segment in India.

