Amid the growing passenger market of India, there has been a constant question about the rising cases of car accidents on roads and the low safety standards of Indian cars. India is yet to come up with its car safety assessment programme. The UK-based Global NCAP, tested dozens of Made-in-India cars since 2014. Shockingly, most of them failed miserably in the tests, whereas some were able to perform well.

What is G-NCAP?

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) was formed by a UK-based charity ‘Towards Zero Foundation’. The program aimed to make people aware of the importance of safety in cars. It conducts crash tests of different cars and rates them based on their performance.

The ratings are given on two parameters, ie Adult Occupant Protection(AOP) and Child Occupant Protection(COP). AOP measures the impact of the car crash on an adult driver and an adult co-driver. Whereas, COP measures the impact of the collision on children secured using a child restraint system.

Based on the testing of GNCAP, these are the safest cars that are made in India.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are the latest entrants in the list of top scorers in the Global NCAP rankings. The two SUVs secured 29.64 points out of 34 in AOP and 42 points out of 49 in COP. The two SUVs were able to perform well even in more stringent norms implemented recently.

Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia

Recently, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia secured all five stars ratings in AOP and COP in their NCAP tests. These two sedans secured 29.71 points out of 34 in AOP and 42 points out of 49 points in COP. The testing was done as per the new and more stringent norms, that are implemented recently.

Mahindra XUV 700

Retaining its brand value and high safety standards, Mahindra's XUV 700 was rated 5 stars in GNCAP ratings under the less stringent ratings. Notably, it is the only SUV in its category with a top Global NCAP rating. It received 16.03 points out of 17 points in AOP and 41.66 points out of 49 points in the COP category of ratings.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch secured a full five rating in the GNCAP test in the adult category. The SUV-style hatchback scored four ratings in the children category. The car was rated as per less stringent protocols that were used earlier. The prime vehicle was able to score 16.45 points out of 17 points in AOP and 40.89 points out of 49 points in the COP category.

Mahindra XUV 300

Mahindra XUV 300 was the first car to bag five ratings in the NCAP test. XUV 300 scored five ratings in the adult safety category of NCAP testing performed under less stringent protocols. The car scored 4 stars in the child occupant protection score. The car scored 16.42 points out of 17 points under the AOP category and 37.44 points out of 49 in the COP category.