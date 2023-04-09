These are the safest cars in India as per GNCAP rating

Amid the growing passenger market of India, there has been a constant question about the rising cases of car accidents on roads and the low safety standards of Indian cars. India is yet to come up with its car safety assessment programme. The UK-based Global NCAP, tested dozens of Made-in-India cars since 2014. Shockingly, most of them failed miserably in the tests, whereas some were able to perform well.

