Two-wheeler market in India is ever-growing. Chinese bike manufacturer QJ Motor recently made its debut in the country with the launch of four new motorbikes – SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400 and SRC 500. Of these, QJ Motor SRC 250 is a cost-effective motorcycle having a 249cc parallel-twin engine. Here we bring you a list of most-affordable 250cc engine motorbikes in India offered by brands like Yamaha, Bajaj and others. Take a look

Suzuki Gixxer 250: Priced at ₹ 1,81,400

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by a 4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooled engine. It offers a compact design with highly illuminated LED lights. It is equipped with a six-speed gear box and offers dual channel ABS (Anti-lock brake system) system, installed on both the front and rear wheels. The motorbike comes with a full size 300 mm diameter for strong braking power.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Priced at ₹ 1,75,002

Bajaj Dominar 250 is offered in three colour options- Racing Red, Sparkling Black and Citrus Rush. It features a 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve liquid cooled engine paired with 6-speed gearbox. The motorbike has a ground clearance of 157mm and wheelbase of 1453mm. Weighing 180kg, the motorcycle is said to offer 27 hp and 23.5Nm of peak torque.

QJMotor SRC 250: Priced at ₹1,99,000

QJ Motor SRC 250 has a circular headlamp, a single-piece set and a sleeker tail-lamp. The bike uses a 249 cc twin-cylinder engine, which develops the power output of 17.5 hp and a torque of 16.5 Nm. The SRC 250 comes equipped with a single pod instrument console, telescopic front forks and disc brakes.

Yamaha FZ25: Priced at ₹1,47,900

Yamaha FZ25 comes with a 249cc single cylinder, fuel injected engine with an advanced 4-row core oil cooler to keep the engine from heating up. It is supported by a 7-step adjustable monocross suspension and offers Dual Channel ABS + Disc Brake Front. It features a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 single-channel ABS: Priced at ₹1,40,666

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 single-channel ABS features a single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, oil cooled 250cc engine. It is equipped with a 300mm disc brake at the front with Dual Channel ABS and 230mm disc brake on the rear. The motorbike offers a ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1351mm and a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters.