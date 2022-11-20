These are the top 5 affordable 250cc motorcycles in India

These are the top 5 affordable 250cc motorcycles in India2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- Here we bring you a list of most-affordable motorbikes with 250cc engine in India offered by brands like Yamaha, Bajaj and others.
Two-wheeler market in India is ever-growing. Chinese bike manufacturer QJ Motor recently made its debut in the country with the launch of four new motorbikes – SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400 and SRC 500. Of these, QJ Motor SRC 250 is a cost-effective motorcycle having a 249cc parallel-twin engine. Here we bring you a list of most-affordable 250cc engine motorbikes in India offered by brands like Yamaha, Bajaj and others. Take a look
Two-wheeler market in India is ever-growing. Chinese bike manufacturer QJ Motor recently made its debut in the country with the launch of four new motorbikes – SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400 and SRC 500. Of these, QJ Motor SRC 250 is a cost-effective motorcycle having a 249cc parallel-twin engine. Here we bring you a list of most-affordable 250cc engine motorbikes in India offered by brands like Yamaha, Bajaj and others. Take a look
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by a 4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooled engine. It offers a compact design with highly illuminated LED lights. It is equipped with a six-speed gear box and offers dual channel ABS (Anti-lock brake system) system, installed on both the front and rear wheels. The motorbike comes with a full size 300 mm diameter for strong braking power.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by a 4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooled engine. It offers a compact design with highly illuminated LED lights. It is equipped with a six-speed gear box and offers dual channel ABS (Anti-lock brake system) system, installed on both the front and rear wheels. The motorbike comes with a full size 300 mm diameter for strong braking power.
Bajaj Dominar 250 is offered in three colour options- Racing Red, Sparkling Black and Citrus Rush. It features a 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve liquid cooled engine paired with 6-speed gearbox. The motorbike has a ground clearance of 157mm and wheelbase of 1453mm. Weighing 180kg, the motorcycle is said to offer 27 hp and 23.5Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Dominar 250 is offered in three colour options- Racing Red, Sparkling Black and Citrus Rush. It features a 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve liquid cooled engine paired with 6-speed gearbox. The motorbike has a ground clearance of 157mm and wheelbase of 1453mm. Weighing 180kg, the motorcycle is said to offer 27 hp and 23.5Nm of peak torque.
QJMotor SRC 250: Priced at ₹1,99,000
QJMotor SRC 250: Priced at ₹1,99,000
QJ Motor SRC 250 has a circular headlamp, a single-piece set and a sleeker tail-lamp. The bike uses a 249 cc twin-cylinder engine, which develops the power output of 17.5 hp and a torque of 16.5 Nm. The SRC 250 comes equipped with a single pod instrument console, telescopic front forks and disc brakes.
QJ Motor SRC 250 has a circular headlamp, a single-piece set and a sleeker tail-lamp. The bike uses a 249 cc twin-cylinder engine, which develops the power output of 17.5 hp and a torque of 16.5 Nm. The SRC 250 comes equipped with a single pod instrument console, telescopic front forks and disc brakes.
Yamaha FZ25: Priced at ₹1,47,900
Yamaha FZ25: Priced at ₹1,47,900
Yamaha FZ25 comes with a 249cc single cylinder, fuel injected engine with an advanced 4-row core oil cooler to keep the engine from heating up. It is supported by a 7-step adjustable monocross suspension and offers Dual Channel ABS + Disc Brake Front. It features a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster.
Yamaha FZ25 comes with a 249cc single cylinder, fuel injected engine with an advanced 4-row core oil cooler to keep the engine from heating up. It is supported by a 7-step adjustable monocross suspension and offers Dual Channel ABS + Disc Brake Front. It features a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 single-channel ABS: Priced at ₹1,40,666
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Bajaj Pulsar N250 single-channel ABS: Priced at ₹1,40,666
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 single-channel ABS features a single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, oil cooled 250cc engine. It is equipped with a 300mm disc brake at the front with Dual Channel ABS and 230mm disc brake on the rear. The motorbike offers a ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1351mm and a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters.
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 single-channel ABS features a single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, oil cooled 250cc engine. It is equipped with a 300mm disc brake at the front with Dual Channel ABS and 230mm disc brake on the rear. The motorbike offers a ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1351mm and a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters.