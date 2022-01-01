New Year may bring cheer, happiness and joy but on the other hand it is also the beginning of costlier cars, motorcycles. Starting today, many automakers have decided to increase the cost on their vehicles due to rising input costs. It includes, Maruti Suzuki , Tata Motors , Skoda Auto , Mercedes-Benz , Audi , Toyota and few others. The prices may vary between 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent. The vehicle makers had decided to increase the cost last month and had conveyed the same to its customers.

The increase in the price ranges from passenger to commercial vehicles. Here are companies which had decided to charge you more from New Year 2022:

Maruti Suzuki

The largest car maker in the country decided to revise the prices of its portfolio last month. The company said that the price hike shall vary for different models.

Mercedes-Benz

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India also said it will hike prices of select models by up to 2% from January 1, 2022, to offset feature enhancement and rising input costs.

Audi

On the other hand, Audi said its price increase effective January 1, 2022 will be up to 3 per cent across its entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs.

Tata Motors

The homegrown carmaker, Tata Motors, said it will raise prices of commercial vehicles in the range of 2.5% from 1 January, 2022.

Citroen

Automaker Citroen India will increase price of its premium SUV C5 Aircross by up to 3 per cent from January to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that it will increase prices across its entire product portfolio from January, in order to offset the impact of rise in input costs.

Skoda

Automaker Skoda Auto will also increase prices of its entire product range by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2022.

