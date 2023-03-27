Auto manufacturer Honda has announced to discontinue the production of its select car models in India. The company will stop manufacturing Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V and the fourth generation Honda City from the month of April this year.

The decision comes right before the Bharat Stage (BS) VI Phase 2’s Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms come into effect in the country from April 1, 2023. RDE is described as Phase 2 of BS-VI emission norms in India whose first phase kicked in 2020. RDE norms require vehicles to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions. The transition involves stricter emission standards, leading to increased production costs for auto companies.

With the discontinuation, Honda’s four-wheeler vehicle portfolio will include Honda City fifth-generation and Honda Amaze. Both these sedans have been upgraded in compliance with BS VI Phase 2.

The company has already announced to increase vehicle prices next month. Honda Cars India has revealed plans to increase the prices of its entry-level compact sedan, the Amaze, by up to ₹12,000 from 1 April 2023. The price hike is aimed at offsetting the increase in production cost resulting from upcoming stringent emission norms in India.

The company's midsize sedan, City, will not see any changes to its pricing. The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of Bharat Stage VI emission norms, which requires vehicles to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels from April 1, 2023.