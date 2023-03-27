These Honda cars will be discontinued from April: Check names1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Honda Cars India has also revealed plans to increase the prices of its entry-level compact sedan, the Amaze, by up to ₹12,000 from 1 April 2023.
Auto manufacturer Honda has announced to discontinue the production of its select car models in India. The company will stop manufacturing Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V and the fourth generation Honda City from the month of April this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×