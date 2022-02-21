Hyundai India is offering discount on certain models of its cars in India. Part for February campaign, the offer can get you up to ₹50,000 discount on selected models of Hyundai cars. Unfortunately, this offer is not applicable to its most-selling SUV Creta and cars like Alcazar , Venue, Tucson, Elantra and Hyundai Verna. Cars such as Hyundai i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Santro are available under discount and various other offer. The offer can be cash discount, corporate benefits or the exchange bonus.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can get you the maximum discount of ₹48,000. The car comes in petrol, diesel variants and CNG trims. The 5-seater car comes in both manual and automatic transmission. Grand i10 Nios is priced between ₹5.29 lakh to ₹8.51 lakh (both, ex-showroom).

Similarly, Hyundai Santro is also available at discount. It can get you upto ₹40,000 off but on petrol variant. The CNG model is excluded from it. Hyundi Santro is a five-seater car with 5-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. Hyundai Santro is priced between ₹4.86 lakh to ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The hatchback, Hyundia i20 can also get you a similar discount. The entire offer is valid till February 28. The discount is applicable on the diesel variant and the petrol model remains excluded out of this offer. Hyundai i20 sells from ₹6.98 lakh to ₹11.47 lakh (ex-showroom).livem

