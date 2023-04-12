These Keeway bikes has become cheaper by up to 55,000

These Keeway bikes has become cheaper by up to ₹55,0001 min read . 12:15 PM IST
- Both Keeway K300 N and Keeway K300 R debuted in India last year. The K300 N is a sports naked motorbike whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing.
Keeway India has announced a price cut for two of its bikes. These include Keeway K300 N and the K300 R that have become cheaper by up to ₹55,000.
After a price cut, the streetfighter K300 N can be purchased at ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price has been slashed by ₹30,000. Similarly, the price of Keeway K300 R has been reduced by ₹55,000. It now costs ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
To recall, both Keeway K300 N and Keeway K300 R debuted in India last year. The K300 N is a sports naked motorbike whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing. The motorbikes are powered by a 202 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets liquid cooling. It produces 27.5bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.
On the design front, the duo uses a trellis frame which is suspended by 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and centre mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 292 mm disc with a four-piston caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is a dual-channel ABS on offers as well.
Both Keeway K300 N and the K300 R motorbikes come with a digital instrument cluster and have an all-LED lighting. There are also two riding modes on offer and an under-belly exhaust.
