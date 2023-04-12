These Keeway bikes has become cheaper by up to 55,000

To recall, both Keeway K300 N and Keeway K300 R debuted in India last year. The K300 N is a sports naked motorbike whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing. The motorbikes are powered by a 202 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets liquid cooling. It produces 27.5bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}