Home / Auto News / These Keeway bikes has become cheaper by up to 55,000

These Keeway bikes has become cheaper by up to 55,000

1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Livemint
Keeway K300 N has become cheaper by 30,000 in India

  • Both Keeway K300 N and Keeway K300 R debuted in India last year. The K300 N is a sports naked motorbike whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing.

Keeway India has announced a price cut for two of its bikes. These include Keeway K300 N and the K300 R that have become cheaper by up to 55,000. 

After a price cut, the streetfighter K300 N can be purchased at 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price has been slashed by 30,000. Similarly, the price of Keeway K300 R has been reduced by 55,000. It now costs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

To recall, both Keeway K300 N and Keeway K300 R debuted in India last year. The K300 N is a sports naked motorbike whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing. The motorbikes are powered by a 202 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets liquid cooling. It produces 27.5bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

On the design front, the duo uses a trellis frame which is suspended by 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and centre mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 292 mm disc with a four-piston caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is a dual-channel ABS on offers as well.

Both Keeway K300 N and the K300 R motorbikes come with a digital instrument cluster and have an all-LED lighting. There are also two riding modes on offer and an under-belly exhaust.

