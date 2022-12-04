Home / Auto News / These Renault cars are available with up to 50,000 discount

Renault India has announced huge discounts on a range of vehicles for the month of December. The company is giving offers on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger. Among these, Renault Triber is available with a maximum discount of up to 50,000. The said discount is available in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits. If you are looking to buy either of the three above-mentioned cars, you can visit the nearest Renault India dealerships.

Do note that these offers are valid till December 31, 2022. Here’s a look at the offer details

Renault Triber

Renault Triber attracts a cash discount of 15,000 on select variants. There are exchange benefits of up to 25,000 on the vehicle. Corporate discounts on it include up to 10,000 off on select models.

There is rural discount as well under which farmers, sarpanch, and members of gram panchayat can avail 5,000 off. There is an additional discount of up to 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid can be purchased with a discount of up to 35,000 during the month of December. This includes a cash discount of 10,000 and exchange offer of up to 15,000. The exchange discount is applicable on all models except RXE.

Other discounts on the entry-level hatchback include up to 10,000 corporate benefit, 5,000 rural benefit and up to 10,000 discount under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kiger

Similar to the Kwid, Renault Kiger compact SUV is available with up to 35,000 discount. Break down of the said discount includes a corporate discount of 10,000 and up to 15,000 exchange discount. The SUV does not attract any cash discount, but there is a 5,000 rural discount. Also, there are up to 10,000 benefits under the RELIVE scrappage program.

