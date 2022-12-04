Renault India has announced huge discounts on a range of vehicles for the month of December. The company is giving offers on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger. Among these, Renault Triber is available with a maximum discount of up to ₹50,000. The said discount is available in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits. If you are looking to buy either of the three above-mentioned cars, you can visit the nearest Renault India dealerships.

Do note that these offers are valid till December 31, 2022. Here’s a look at the offer details

Renault Triber

Renault Triber attracts a cash discount of ₹15,000 on select variants. There are exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000 on the vehicle. Corporate discounts on it include up to ₹10,000 off on select models.

There is rural discount as well under which farmers, sarpanch, and members of gram panchayat can avail ₹5,000 off. There is an additional discount of up to ₹10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid can be purchased with a discount of up to ₹35,000 during the month of December. This includes a cash discount of ₹10,000 and exchange offer of up to ₹15,000. The exchange discount is applicable on all models except RXE.

Other discounts on the entry-level hatchback include up to ₹10,000 corporate benefit, ₹5,000 rural benefit and up to ₹10,000 discount under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kiger

Similar to the Kwid, Renault Kiger compact SUV is available with up to ₹35,000 discount. Break down of the said discount includes a corporate discount of ₹10,000 and up to ₹15,000 exchange discount. The SUV does not attract any cash discount, but there is a ₹5,000 rural discount. Also, there are up to ₹10,000 benefits under the RELIVE scrappage program.