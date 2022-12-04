These Renault cars are available with up to 50,000 discount

Renault India has announced huge discounts on a range of vehicles for the month of December. The company is giving offers on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger. Among these, Renault Triber is available with a maximum discount of up to ₹50,000. The said discount is available in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits. If you are looking to buy either of the three above-mentioned cars, you can visit the nearest Renault India dealerships.

