These SUVs will launch in India before Diwali 2022

British automotive company Morris Garages is expected to launch a Facelifted variant of the MG Hector SUV. Key change with the upcoming model is said to be the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS technology. MG Hector Face Lift model is said to come equipped with active safety features like Lane Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, and others. As per reports, there will be no changes in the SUV’s powertrain options. At present, MG Hector comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 143hp power. The other is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit with maximum power of 170hp.