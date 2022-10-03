These SUVs will launch in India before Diwali 2022

These SUVs will launch in India before Diwali 20221 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s price was announced in September this year.
- The all-new mid size SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹10.45 lakh for the base variant.
If you are planning to buy a new car, we would advise you to wait. As many SUV cars from Kia, Maruti Suzuki, MG, and others are expected to be released before Diwali this year. Diwali festivities begin October 22 and will continue till October 26. We bring you the list of upcoming SUVs that are launching in the country before Diwali. Take a look
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s price was announced in September this year. The all-new mid size SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹10.45 lakh for the base variant. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara features NEXA’s signature design language– “Crafted Futurism" and offers exciting powertrain choices. It is claimed to deliver fuel-efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The SUV will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Booking for the Toyota Hyryder has opened for a token amount of ₹25,000. Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.
MG Hector Face Lift
MG Hector Face Lift
British automotive company Morris Garages is expected to launch a Facelifted variant of the MG Hector SUV. Key change with the upcoming model is said to be the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS technology. MG Hector Face Lift model is said to come equipped with active safety features like Lane Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, and others. As per reports, there will be no changes in the SUV’s powertrain options. At present, MG Hector comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 143hp power. The other is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit with maximum power of 170hp.
