Tata Motors has increased the price of its select car models in the country. These include Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago, and Tata Tigor. Among these, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have received the maximum price hike. The duo have got expensive by up to 25,000 (ex-showroom).

Here’s a look at the price increase of Tata cars

To begin with Tata Altoz’s petrol models have become dearer by 10,000. The car’s diesel version, on the other hand, has got a price hike of 15,000. The price of its turbo-petrol variant has become expensive by up to 15,000.

Tata Punch micro SUV will now demand a premium of up to 10,000. Tata Motors recently discontinued the PunchKaziranga edition of the SUV.

The compact sedan – Tata Tigor has become expensive by 10,000 to 15,000, depending on the variant. The sedan is offered in three models – petrol, CNG, and an electric powertrain.

Similarly, Tata Tiago’s petrol versions have become expensive by up to 15,000. The car’s CNG models have also become costlier. Tata Tiago’s CNG models include XE, XM, XT and XZ Plus. These variants have got a price hike of up to 15,000.

Prices of the XT and XZ variants of the Tiago NRG have increased by 12,000 and 15,000, respectively. As mentioned above, the ex-showroom price of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have increased by 25,000.

Recently, Tata Motors introduced the BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with E20 compliant engines and RDE. The carmaker said that it is increasing its standard warranty of two years/75,000 kms to three years/1 lakh kms across the range.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has now opened bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance System and six-speed automatic transmission which was showcased at Auto Expo in January. The SUV is offered in multiple colour options - Black, Blue, Tropical Mist, Red, White and Grey. Tata Harrier rivals XUV700, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos, among others.

