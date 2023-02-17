Tata Motors has increased the price of its select car models in the country. These include Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago, and Tata Tigor. Among these, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have received the maximum price hike. The duo have got expensive by up to ₹25,000 (ex-showroom).

Here’s a look at the price increase of Tata cars

To begin with Tata Altoz’s petrol models have become dearer by ₹10,000. The car’s diesel version, on the other hand, has got a price hike of ₹15,000. The price of its turbo-petrol variant has become expensive by up to ₹15,000.

Tata Punch micro SUV will now demand a premium of up to ₹10,000. Tata Motors recently discontinued the PunchKaziranga edition of the SUV.

The compact sedan – Tata Tigor has become expensive by ₹10,000 to ₹15,000, depending on the variant. The sedan is offered in three models – petrol, CNG, and an electric powertrain.

Similarly, Tata Tiago’s petrol versions have become expensive by up to ₹15,000. The car’s CNG models have also become costlier. Tata Tiago’s CNG models include XE, XM, XT and XZ Plus. These variants have got a price hike of up to ₹15,000.

Prices of the XT and XZ variants of the Tiago NRG have increased by ₹12,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. As mentioned above, the ex-showroom price of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have increased by ₹25,000.

Recently, Tata Motors introduced the BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with E20 compliant engines and RDE. The carmaker said that it is increasing its standard warranty of two years/75,000 kms to three years/1 lakh kms across the range.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has now opened bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance System and six-speed automatic transmission which was showcased at Auto Expo in January. The SUV is offered in multiple colour options - Black, Blue, Tropical Mist, Red, White and Grey. Tata Harrier rivals XUV700, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos, among others.