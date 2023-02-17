These Tata cars have become expensive by up to ₹25,000: Check names
- Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have received the maximum price hike. The duo have got expensive by up to ₹25,000 (ex-showroom).
Tata Motors has increased the price of its select car models in the country. These include Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago, and Tata Tigor. Among these, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have received the maximum price hike. The duo have got expensive by up to ₹25,000 (ex-showroom).
