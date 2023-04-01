These Tata cars will get CNG and electric models. What to expect

These Tata cars will get CNG and electric models. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 11:21 AM IST
- The newly introduced models boast a first-in-segment leakage detection technology, which allows them to automatically switch to petrol in case of a gas leak. The Tata Altroz CNG and Punch CNG are equipped with a powertrain setup consisting of a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG kit.
Tata has announced the expansion of its lineup for the Altroz hatchback and Punch micro SUV models, which will now include CNG variants and electric versions. Both CNG models were displayed at this year's Auto Expo. To conserve boot space, the carmaker has introduced a new dual-cylinder layout above the rear floor, with each cylinder holding up to 30 litres. Additionally, the new Tata CNG cars feature a Single Advanced ECU and Direct State CNG technology.
