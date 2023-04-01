Home / Auto News / These Tata cars will get CNG and electric models. What to expect
These Tata cars will get CNG and electric models. What to expect

2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 11:21 AM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
Tata Altroz iCNGPremium
Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata has announced the expansion of its lineup for the Altroz hatchback and Punch micro SUV models, which will now include CNG variants and electric versions. Both CNG models were displayed at this year's Auto Expo. To conserve boot space, the carmaker has introduced a new dual-cylinder layout above the rear floor, with each cylinder holding up to 30 litres. Additionally, the new Tata CNG cars feature a Single Advanced ECU and Direct State CNG technology.

According to the automaker, the newly introduced models boast a first-in-segment leakage detection technology, which allows them to automatically switch to petrol in case of a gas leak. The Tata Altroz CNG and Punch CNG are equipped with a powertrain setup consisting of a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG kit. This setup delivers a maximum power output of 77PS and a peak torque of 95Nm. Transmission will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The CNG variants will offer the same features as the regular petrol models, including a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, leatherette seat upholstery, electric sunroof, height-adjustable driver seat, and projector headlamps.

Tata has announced that the Punch EV, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, is expected to be launched around the festive season. The model is built on an adapted version of the Alfa platform and is likely to feature Tata's Ziptron powertrain. With the new Sigma architecture, the Punch EV is expected to be lighter, more spacious, and more energy-efficient than its ICE-powered version. Like the Nexon EV, the electric mini SUV could be equipped with two battery packs.

The exterior of the electric version is expected to feature some minor changes, such as slightly different bumpers, new wheels, and coloured accents to set it apart from its ICE counterpart. The upcoming Tata Altroz EV, which is anticipated to be released next year, is also expected to undergo similar changes in terms of powertrain and design.

